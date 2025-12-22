default-cbs-image
Hartenstein won't suit up for Monday's matchup with Memphis due to right soleus soreness.

Monday's game will be the first of a back-to-back set, so Hartenstein will take the night off and with Chet Holmgren (back) being listed as questionable, the Thunder could be thin up front Monday evening. Hartenstein's absence should open up minutes for Kenrich Williams and Brenden Carlson.

