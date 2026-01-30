Hartenstein (calf) closed Thursday's 123-111 loss to Minnesota with 11 points (3-6 FG, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes.

Hartenstein was clearly operating with some restrictions following a 16-game absence due to a right soleus strain, as he came off the bench for what was his first appearance since Dec. 28. He was effective in limited chances on the offensive end and tacked on five points from the free-throw line. The veteran center will most likely have his playing time monitored closely once again Sunday in Denver.