Hartenstein produced 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, one block and four steals across 33 minutes during Thursday's 105-99 win over Orlando.

Hartenstein secured his fifth double-double of December by turning in an efficient scoring performance and continuing to make his presence felt on the glass. He also played well on the defensive end, tying Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with a team-high four steals, which marks Hartenstein's best showing of the season in this category.