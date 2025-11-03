Hartenstein logged 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Sunday's 137-106 win over the Pelicans.

The 27-year-old center has never recorded a triple-double, but he might have gotten his first Sunday if the game had been more competitive and the Thunder hadn't pulled starters like Hartenstein with about seven minutes left in the fourth quarter. He had to settle for his third double-double of the season instead, and Hartenstein has racked up double-digit boards in five of seven games to begin the campaign, averaging 10.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 63.0 percent from the floor.