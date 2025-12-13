Hartenstein (calf) is not on the injury report and will be available for Saturday's game against the Spurs.

Hartenstein will be available after a six-game absence due to a right soleus strain, and the big man should slot into the starting lineup right away. His return also means the Thunder will likely have their best starting lineup for the first time this season. Additionally, Hartenstein's return means Jaylin Williams should see a dip in minutes, while Jalen Williams should move to the three and Chet Holmgren will likely slide to the four.