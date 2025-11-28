default-cbs-image
Hartenstein won't play in Friday's game against the Suns due to right ankle soreness.

Hartenstein was a late addition to the injury report and will be held out of this contest. Because he's dealing with soreness, he can be considered day-to-day for the time being. With Hartenstein sidelined, Jaylin Williams could see a bump in minutes Friday.

