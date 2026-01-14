Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Won't play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hartenstein (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Rockets.
Hartenstein will remain sidelined Thursday due to a right soleus strain that has kept him out since Dec. 28. His continued absence has opened up additional center minutes for reserves such as Jaylin Williams, Kenrich Williams and Branden Carlson. Hartenstein's next opportunity to return will come Saturday against the Heat.
