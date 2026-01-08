Joe finished with five points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and one rebound in 10 minutes during Wednesday's 129-125 overtime win over Utah.

Joe scored just five points in the loss, having exceeded that amount only once in the past eight games. While he does provide the Thunder with a proven perimeter threat, the fact that the team is so loaded with talent makes him somewhat redundant from time to time. At best, he should be viewed as a potential three-point streaming option.