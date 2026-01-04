Joe (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Suns.

Joe is dealing with left knee soreness and is in danger of missing his first game since Dec. 13. If the 26-year-old swingman is unable to play, Alex Caruso and Aaron Wiggins could see an uptick in playing time. Joe has averaged 5.0 points and 1.6 assists across 13.8 minutes per game in his last five outings.