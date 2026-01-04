Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Questionable to face Phoenix
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Joe (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Suns.
Joe is dealing with left knee soreness and is in danger of missing his first game since Dec. 13. If the 26-year-old swingman is unable to play, Alex Caruso and Aaron Wiggins could see an uptick in playing time. Joe has averaged 5.0 points and 1.6 assists across 13.8 minutes per game in his last five outings.
More News
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Lights it up from long range on NYE•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Omitted from injury report•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Won't return Sunday•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Provides spark off bench in return•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Back in action Thursday•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Ruled out for Saturday•