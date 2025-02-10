Joe is out for Monday's game against the Pelicans due to right knee soreness.
Joe will miss just his fifth game of the season due to a right knee injury, which seems to be a new issue for him. With Cason Wallace (shoulder) also sidelined, Alex Caruso and Aaron Wiggins are in line for significant roles off the bench.
