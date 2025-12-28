Joe has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the 76ers due to neck soreness, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.

Joe will miss the second half of Sunday's contest due to a neck issue. The sharpshooting guard was held scoreless (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and logged one rebound in five minutes before exiting the contest. OKC's next game is Monday against Atlanta. Look for Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace and Aaron Wiggins to pick up Joe's vacated minutes the rest of the way.