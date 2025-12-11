Williams recorded 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 138-89 victory over the Suns.

Williams has only averaged 24.0 minutes a game in his last three appearances, primarily because this Thunder team is so good that they can pull their starters early. Ever since making his season debut after recovering from his wrist injury, Williams has averaged 17.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.8 blocks and 0.7 threes across 28.0 minutes.