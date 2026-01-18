default-cbs-image
Williams exited Saturday's game with an apparent right leg injury, Steve McGehee of News 9 Oklahoma City reports.

Williams was able to get back to the locker room under his own power, but he was sporting a limp, so he should be considered questionable to return. If he needs to miss time, that will open up minutes for Aaron Wiggins, Cason Wallace and Ajay Mitchell.

