Thunder's Jalen Williams: Out at least two weeks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (hamstring) will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman reports.
This is a brutal blow for the Thunder and for Williams' fantasy managers. Williams is battling a right hamstring strain, and those tend to linger if not treated properly. Based on this re-evaluation timeline, the earliest possible return for Williams would be Feb. 3 against the Magic. In the meantime, players such as Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins, Alex Caruso and Kenrich Williams could be a bit more involved for the Thunder.
