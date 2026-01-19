Williams (hamstring) will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman reports.

This is a brutal blow for the Thunder and for Williams' fantasy managers. Williams is battling a right hamstring strain, and those tend to linger if not treated properly. Based on this re-evaluation timeline, the earliest possible return for Williams would be Feb. 3 against the Magic. In the meantime, players such as Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins, Alex Caruso and Kenrich Williams could be a bit more involved for the Thunder.