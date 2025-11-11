Thunder's Jalen Williams: Remaining out Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (wrist) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.
Williams is not yet ready to return after undergoing right wrist surgery during the offseason. The team announced at the end of October that the star forward would miss at least the next 10 days, but they've yet to provide another update on when he could make his season debut. Williams can be considered day-to-day until more information comes to light.
