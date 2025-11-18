Thunder's Jalen Williams: Remaining out vs. Kings
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (wrist) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Kings.
Williams has yet to make his season debut while recovering from offseason surgery on his right wrist. The star forward can be considered doubtful for Friday's game against the Jazz until the Thunder provide another update on his status.
