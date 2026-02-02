Thunder's Jalen Williams: Still no timetable for return
Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Magic.
The club has yet to provide an update for Williams' return. He can be considered week-to-week until the team has more information to share on a timetable for his return to play.
