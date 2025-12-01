Williams chipped in 16 points (7-18 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks in 34 minutes during Sunday's 123-115 win over the Trail Blazers.

Williams experienced an uptick in numbers across all categories, except assists, in his second game of the season. More importantly, he went from attempting 12 shots Friday against the Suns to 18 in this game, suggesting he'll likely be gradually included in the offensive scheme. Williams, who averaged 21.6 points per game in 2024-25 while playing a key role in the Thunder's championship run, might need a few games to shake off the rust. However, the All-Star forward is worth the wait and should remain a lock in your lineup across all formats now that he's healthy.