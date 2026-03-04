McCain chipped in 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two steals over 25 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 116-108 victory over the Bulls.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) back in street clothes, McCain stepped up to lead the Thunder in scoring on the night. It's the third time in the last seven games the second-year guard had produced 20-plus points, a stretch in which he's averaging 14.4 points, 2.9 boards, 2.3 threes, 0.9 assists and 0.9 steals in 20.7 minutes from the second unit.