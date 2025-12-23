Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Another absence coming
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (heel) will miss Tuesday's game against the Spurs.
Williams will be sidelined for a fourth straight contest and remains without a timetable for a return. His next chance to play comes in a rematch against the Spurs on Christmas Day.
