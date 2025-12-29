site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Another absence coming
RotoWire Staff
Williams (heel) will miss Monday's game against the Hawks.
Williams will miss his seventh game in a row and remains without a timetable for a return. His next chance to play comes Monday against Portland.
