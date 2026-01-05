site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Another absence coming
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Williams (heel) will not play Monday against Charlotte.
Williams, who will be held out for an 11th straight game Monday, remains without an official timetable to return.
