Williams has been ruled out for Thursday's Summer League game against Philadelphia for an undisclosed reason, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Williams started Wednesday's Summer League game and tallied 12 points, four rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal in 27 minutes. It's unclear whether he's dealing with an injury Thursday, but he'll be sidelined for the second half of the back-to-back set. His next chance to suit up will be Saturday against Memphis.