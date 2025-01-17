Williams is starting Thursday's game against the Cavaliers, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Williams will enter the starting lineup at center due to the absence of Isaiah Hartenstein (calf). This marks Williams' first start of the 2024-25 campaign.
