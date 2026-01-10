Williams (heel) is no longer on the injury report and will be available for Sunday's game against the Heat.

Williams is set to return after missing the Thunder's last 13 games while dealing with right heel bursitis. He's expected to see minutes off the bench, as he's only started in three of his 25 appearances in 2025-26. He's averaging 5.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 18.3 minutes per game this season.