Williams finished with 21 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds and eight assists in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 133-115 loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Williams showcased his full offensive arsenal against South Bay as a scorer, playmaker and monster on the glass finishing with a team-high 13 rebounds. Even though he was very efficient from the field, he led the team in turnovers with six.