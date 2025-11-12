Williams recorded 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 126-102 win over the Warriors.

Williams matched his previous season-high scoring mark, but from a statistical perspective, this might have been Williams' best game of the campaign yet. The big man should continue to see steady minutes off the bench, but as the backup behind the Chet Holmgren-Isaiah Hartenstein duo, his fantasy upside is limited to being a streaming option in the deepest formats. Williams doesn't play enough minutes, nor does he produce enough to be a valuable fantasy option in standard formats.