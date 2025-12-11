Williams is not in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Suns in Wednesday's NBA Cup quarterfinal, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Williams started in the Thunder's last two games and averaged 4.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals over 21.5 minutes per game over that span. Williams and Ajay Mitchell will both revert to bench roles Wednesday due to the returns of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort.