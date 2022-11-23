Williams finished with 19 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and a block in 32 minutes during Monday's 141-92 loss to the South Bay Lakers.

The Blue's 49-point loss to South Bay is one of the worst losses in franchise history. Williams was the only bright spot as he led the team in points while also creating havoc on the defensive end finishing with a steal and block.