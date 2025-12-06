Williams is in the starting lineup for Friday's game versus the Mavericks, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.

Joining Williams in the first unit for Friday's game will be Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. In Williams' previous start this season, he finished with 12 points, four assists, three rebounds, four three-pointers, one steal and one block in 23 minutes.