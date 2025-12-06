default-cbs-image
Williams is in the starting lineup for Friday's game versus the Mavericks, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.

Joining Williams in the first unit for Friday's game will be Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. In Williams' previous start this season, he finished with 12 points, four assists, three rebounds, four three-pointers, one steal and one block in 23 minutes.

