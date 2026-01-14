Williams had 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 119-98 win over the Spurs.

Playing in his second game since returning from a 13-game absence related to a heel issue, Williams followed up his strong effort Sunday against Miami with one of his best games of the campaign. Williams has some solid per-minute upside, and he's worth a long look as a waiver-wire add with Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) without a timetable to return.