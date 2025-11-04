Williams (shoulder) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Clippers.

Williams is dealing with a shoulder issue that has threatened to keep him sidelined. However, he went through shootaround and will be available. He's currently averaging 5.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 36.8 percent from the floor and 27.3 percent from deep.