Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Will play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (shoulder) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
Williams is dealing with a shoulder issue that has threatened to keep him sidelined. However, he went through shootaround and will be available. He's currently averaging 5.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 36.8 percent from the floor and 27.3 percent from deep.
More News
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Active at shootaround•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Productive in Sunday's start•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Entering starting five•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Strong showing off bench•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Sees 15 minutes in win•