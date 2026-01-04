site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: thunders-jaylin-williams-wont-play-sunday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Won't play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Williams (heel) will not play Sunday against the Suns.
Williams will be sidelined for a 10th straight game and remains without a timetable to return. His next chance to play comes Monday against Charlotte.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories