Giddey totaled 11 points (3-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Saturday's 146-111 loss to the Mavericks.

Giddey continues to struggle, playing fewer than 28 minutes for the 10th time in the past 11 games. Despite remaining in the starting lineup, the young Australian often finds himself on the bench to close games. He remains a borderline 12-team asset but the impending arrival of Gordon Hayward could change things moving forward.