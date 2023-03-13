Giddey supplied 15 points (6-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 32 minutes in Sunday's 102-90 win over the Spurs.

Though backcourt mate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) sat out for the second time in three games, Giddey didn't see the spike in assists that fantasy managers might have expected, as Jalen Williams (seven dimes) instead paced the Thunder in the category. Giddey still came away with his 24th double-double of the season thanks to his production on the glass, an area where he's stood out throughout his first two seasons in the league. The 20-year-old is averaging exactly 7.8 boards per game for the second year in a row and ranks behind only Luka Doncic (8.6) and Josh Hart (7.9) among all players in the league listed as guards.