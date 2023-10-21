The Thunder exercised Giddey's third-year contract option Saturday, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Giddey is now locked up for the next two years and is set to earn $8.3 million during the 2024-25 season. The guard took a noticeable step forward in terms of scoring during the 2022-23 campaign, averaging 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 0.8 steals over 76 games.