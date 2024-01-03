Giddey posted 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and six assists in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 127-123 victory over the Celtics.

Giddey delivered his best scoring mark of the season when the Thunder needed him the most, but he also contributed in other categories and posted solid figures in the rebounds and assists categories. Giddey has always been a player known for his ability to fill the stat sheet, and that ability was on full display Tuesday. He's averaging 13.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game over his last 10 appearances, meaning he's not likely to continue hovering around the 20-point mark for an extended stretch.