Williams provided two points (1-1 FG) and one rebound across three minutes during Saturday's 117-116 loss to the Mavericks in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Williams played for just the second time in the past five games, logging four minutes as Luguentz Dort was benched due to foul trouble. Despite a somewhat fantasy-friendly game, Williams is nothing more than a depth piece for a Thunder team with high aspirations heading into next season. There is no reason to think he will play a significant role moving forward.
