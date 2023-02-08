Williams will move into the starting lineup Tuesday against the Lakers according to Clemente Almanza of The Thunder Wire.
It's yet another matchup move for the Thunder, as Aaron Wiggins moves to the bench. Williams could be one of the players tasked with slowing down LeBron James as he pursues the all-time scoring record.
