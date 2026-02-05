Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Starting Wednesday
Williams is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Williams will make his first start of the season as the Thunder are down to just eight healthy players, including all three two-way players. Williams has scored in double figures in four of his last seven appearances after doing so just five times in his first 24 outings.
