Williams won't start Saturday against the Nuggets, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Williams got the start in the season opener but that won't be the case here, and he heads to the bench in favor of Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. He posted five points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and six rebounds across 22 minutes in his previous appearance.
