Topic recorded 18 points (7-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes in Thursday's 90-81 Summer League win over the Nets.

Topic found more of a rhythm Thursday, knocking down a pair of threes after struggling with his shot earlier in Summer League play, including a combined 5-for-25 from the field and 0-for-11 from three over games Monday and Tuesday. The Thunder appear committed to giving the young guard extended run this summer as they assess the kind of role he might carve out within the team's rotation for the 2025-26 season.