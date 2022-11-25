Dieng will be available for the Thunder for Friday's game against the Bulls, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.
Dieng played with the G League Blue earlier Friday and will have the chance to play once again Friday night with the Thunder. Dieng will likely not be in the rotation with the Thunder at full health. However, the Oklahoma City rotation has been incredibly variable this season.
