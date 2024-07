Dieng logged 17 points (7-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt), eight assists, four rebounds and four blocks across 32 minutes of Wednesday's 80-77 win over the Grizzlies in Summer League.

While Dieng led the Thunder in points and assists, he wasn't able to do so efficiently, turning the ball over six times and taking 20 shots. He'll exit Salt Lake City averaging 16.7 points on 34.6 percent shooting along with 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists across three games.