Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Out for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dieng is not with the team and won't play Wednesday against the Spurs.
It's unclear why Dieng is not with the team, but he's an inconsistent part of the Thunder's rotation, so his absence from the active roster won't impact fantasy leagues. Dieng's next chance to play will come Saturday against the Rockets.
