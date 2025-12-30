Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Remains out indefinitely
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dieng (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Portland.
Dieng will miss his sixth consecutive contest due to a right calf strain, though his absence shouldn't affect the Oklahoma City rotation. He is without a timetable for a return and can be considered week-to-week until the Thunder offer an update on his recovery.
More News
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Listed out with calf strain•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Sidelined vs. Philly•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Won't play against San Antonio•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Out with calf strain•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Ruled out for Monday•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Hits four triples in win•