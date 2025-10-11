Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Starting vs. Indiana
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dieng is in the starting lineup for Saturday's preseason game against the Pacers.
Dieng is one of several non-regulars who will have a shot at playing a larger role in a preseason tune-up. However, he's not expected to be a factor in the regular-season rotation, so fantasy managers shouldn't read too much into this sporadic start.
More News
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Headed to bench•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Excels again in preseason victory•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Fills stat sheet in win•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Starting in preseason opener•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Logs one minute in season finale•
-
Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Rare appearance Saturday•