Dieng is in the starting lineup for Saturday's preseason game against the Pacers.

Dieng is one of several non-regulars who will have a shot at playing a larger role in a preseason tune-up. However, he's not expected to be a factor in the regular-season rotation, so fantasy managers shouldn't read too much into this sporadic start.

