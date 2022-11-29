Dieng notched six points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 11 minutes during Monday's 105-101 loss to the Pelicans.

Dieng has received an opportunity off the bench in back-to-back contests, logging 21 and 11 minutes, respectively. He couldn't find the bottom of the net in Saturday's matchup in Houston, but he knocked down a few shots and locked in on the defensive end Monday, securing his first block and steal since Oct. 23 against Minnesota. Dieng remains buried on the depth chart and is unlikely to see consistent chances behind Luguentz Dort, Kenrich Williams, Jalen Williams and Aaron Wiggins.