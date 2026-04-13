Sandfort ended with 23 points (9-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 135-103 loss to Phoenix.

Sandfort saw extended action with several regular contributors for Oklahoma City inactive and made the most of the opportunity, knocking down five triples and eclipsing the 20-point mark. The Iowa product will close the regular season averaging 8.8 points and 2.5 rebounds in 15.8 minutes across four NBA appearances.