Gilgeous-Alexander finished Friday's 126-101 win over the Knicks with 39 points (15-21 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 29 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for the Thunder in this 25-point win over the Knicks. Even though he didn't fill the stat sheet as usual, his scoring contributions proved to be enough to make him one of the game's standout performers. This level of performances are becoming the norm for the MVP candidate, however, as Gilgeous-Alexander has surpassed the 30-point mark in six of his last seven outings, averaging 34.3 points per game in that span.